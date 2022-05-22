Biden Says Monkeypox Concerning, Advisers Working on It

(Bloomberg) -- The growing monkeypox outbreak is “something everyone should be concerned about,” President Joe Biden said.

Biden told reporters he’d spoken to advisers about the virus.

“We’re working on it hard to figure out what we do and what vaccine if any might be available for it,” he said Sunday before boarding Air Force One in South Korea. “It is a concern in that if it were to spread it would be consequential.”

Confirmed and suspected cases of monkeypox have been ticking up in Europe and North America, including a confirmed case in the US.

“It is something everybody should be concerned about,” said Biden, who heads next to Japan, the final leg of his first trip to Asia as president.

Read more: Understanding Monkeypox and How Outbreaks Spread

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.