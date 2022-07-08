(Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden said Friday he hasn’t decided whether to roll back any of the tariffs on Chinese imports imposed by his predecessor, a move that some political allies say would help curb inflation.

“I haven’t made that decision yet,” Biden told reporters at the White House in response to a question about the tariffs. “They’re going through them one at a time,” he added in an apparent reference to administration officials.

Biden was set to meet with his advisers on the tariff question on Friday. The administration is divided over the issue, as some officials including Trade Representative Katherine Tai believe the tariffs give the US leverage in negotiations with Beijing.

Many labor unions, an important constituency for Biden, also oppose lifting tariffs on Chinese goods.

