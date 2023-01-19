(Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden said he had “no regrets” about his handling of the discovery of classified documents at his private office and Wilmington home, and predicted an investigation would find no wrongdoing.

“As we found the handful of documents were filed in the wrong place, we immediately turned them over to the Archives and the Justice Department,” Biden told reporters in California after touring damage from recent storms. “We’re fully cooperating, looking forward to getting this resolved quickly. I think you’re going to find there’s nothing there.”

Biden criticized questions over the issue, saying that the American people didn’t understand the controversy.

“I have no regrets,” Biden continued. “I am following what the lawyers have told me they want me to do - that’s exactly what we’re doing. There’s no there there.”

Last week, Attorney General Merrick Garland announced the appointment of a special counsel to investigate the discovery of the classified documents at a think tank office Biden used after serving as vice president, as well as in two areas of his house in Wilmington, Delaware.

Garland had previously appointed a special counsel to investigate the discovery of classified documents at the home of former President Donald Trump, and questions about whether he or his associates deliberately misled government officials seeking their return.

