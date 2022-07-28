(Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden acknowledged that the US economy is slowing after data Thursday showed a second straight quarter of contraction, but he said Congress should act to avert broader pain.

“It’s no surprise that the economy is slowing” after the economy rebounded last year and the Fed raised interest rates, Biden said in a statement, pointing to jobs and consumer spending growth as signs the country is “on the right path.”

He urged lawmakers to swiftly pass legislation to encourage clean energy development, raise taxes on corporations and provide incentives for US semiconductor manufacturing -- measures he said would preserve job gains since the pandemic.

Gross domestic product has now contracted for two consecutive quarters, which many Republican lawmakers said Thursday means the economy is in recession, a word noticeably absent from Biden’s statement.

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said Wednesday that he doesn’t believe the US economy is in recession because of positive indicators such as employment.

