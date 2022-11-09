Biden Says Putin Is Unlikely to Attend G-20 in Indonesia

(Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden said he’s been told Russian President Vladimir Putin is unlikely to attend the upcoming Group of 20 summit in Indonesia, removing the possibility of an awkward encounter between the two leaders.

“I’m told that President Putin is not likely to be there,” Biden said at a news conference at the White House on Wednesday.

Bloomberg News reported earlier Wednesday that Putin would skip the summit, citing people familiar with the planning, as the Kremlin seeks to protect the Russian president from potential high-level tensions over his invasion of Ukraine.

Biden also said that he hoped Russia would be more willing to engage in talks about a prisoner swap to free WNBA star Brittney Griner now that the US midterm elections are over.

“My hope is that now that the election is over, that Mr. Putin will be able to discuss with us and be willing to talk more seriously about prisoner exchange,” he said.

Griner, whose appeal against a nine-year sentence was rejected by a Moscow court last month, is being moved to a penal colony, her lawyers said Wednesday.

Read more: Putin to Skip G-20 Indonesia Summit, Facing Cold Shoulder

The American president will travel to overseas summits including the G-20 later this week. Putin’s presence in Indonesia would have heightened pressure at the meetings, as Biden has called him a war criminal for the invasion of Ukraine and the conduct of the Russian military.

Biden also cast doubt on the notion that Republicans would follow through on threats to cut aid to Ukraine if that indeed secure a House majority as they appear to be on track to do.

House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy, who is in-line to potentially become speaker, said Republicans are prepared to pull back on US aid to Ukraine next year.

“There’s so much at stake. So I would be surprised if Leader McCarthy even has a majority of his Republican colleagues who say they’re not going to fund the legitimate defensive needs of Ukraine,” Biden said.

(Updates with context, starting in third paragraph)

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.