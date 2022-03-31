(Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden said Russian leader Vladimir Putin may have fired some of his advisers or put them under house arrest, and that it’s an “open question” as to whether Putin is fully informed on his military’s performance in Ukraine.

Biden told reporters at the White House on Thursday that “there’s some indication that he has fired or put under house arrest some of the advisers.”

“But I don’t want to put too much stock in it at this time because we don’t have that much hard evidence,” he added.

Biden said “there’s a lot of speculation” about how informed Putin is on Russian military progress in Ukraine, where his army has suffered staggering casualties while failing to capture major cities including the capital, Kyiv.

He said Putin “seems to be self-isolated” and said he was skeptical of the Russian military’s claims that it is de-escalating its invasion.

On Wednesday, a White House spokeswoman said in strong terms that Putin had been misinformed by advisers about the status of Russian military efforts in Ukraine and the effect of sanctions on his country’s economy.

“We have information that Putin felt misled by the Russian military which has resulted in persistent tension between Putin and his military leadership,” said White House Communications Director Kate Bedingfield, citing unspecified U.S. intelligence. “We believe that Putin is being misinformed by his advisers about how badly the Russian military is performing, and how the Russian economy is being crippled by sanctions because his senior advisers are too afraid to tell him the truth.”

Bedingfield declined to elaborate on the U.S. intelligence, saying the administration didn’t want to risk compromising its sources or methods of gathering the information.

