(Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden said Russian President Vladimir Putin is weaker after last weekend’s stunning mercenary revolt, but it’s unclear how much his grip on power has slipped.

“I know he is,” Biden told reporters at the White House on Wednesday when asked whether the Russian leader is weaker now. “Absolutely.”

“It’s hard to tell, but he is clearly losing the war in Iraq,” Biden added, meaning to say Ukraine. “He’s losing the war at home, and he has become a bit of a pariah around the world.”

Read More: Putin Claims He’s Back in Control. Russia’s Elite Isn’t Sure

Putin has sought to demonstrate he is in control of Russia following the mutiny led by onetime ally and Wagner Group chief Yevgeny Prigozhin — a move that represented the most serious threat to his quarter century of leadership.

Biden has said the US and its allies were not behind the revolt. White House officials have repeatedly declined to comment on the power struggle, saying it’s an internal Russian matter.

“We’re monitoring the situation closely, but our focus remains on Ukraine and making sure they have everything that they need to protect themselves,” White House deputy press secretary Olivia Dalton told reporters Wednesday aboard Air Force One.

(Adds additional Biden comments throughout and spokeswoman statement in final paragraph)

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.