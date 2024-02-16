(Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden said that an anti-satellite space weapon under development by Russia did not pose a nuclear threat to those on Earth, and that he expected the Kremlin would ultimately decide against deploying the system.

“There is no nuclear threat to the people of America or anywhere else in the world with what Russia is doing,” Biden said Friday following a speech at the White House on the death of Russian opposition leader Alexey Navalny.

The Russian program is related to damaging satellites in space, Biden said, but there was no evidence that Russia had decided to move forward with the program.

“What we found out was there was, a capacity to launch a system into space that could theoretically do something that was damaging hadn’t happened yet,” Biden said. “And my expectation — my hope was it will not.”

Earlier this week, House Intelligence Committee Chairman Mike Turner issued a cryptic statement about an unspecified national security threat, prompting consternation across Washington. The White House so far has not confirmed that the system would involve the use of a nuclear weapon in space, which US intelligence shows Russia has been discussing, according to people familiar.

The Kremlin has characterized the intelligence as a ploy by the Biden Administration to secure more security assistance for Ukraine on Capitol Hill, a charge the White House has denied.

On Thursday, White House spokesman John Kirby said that the US was in the process of engaging Russia in diplomatic talks about the weapon, which could violate existing international space treaties, but had not yet done so.

