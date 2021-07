Biden Says Social Media Falsehoods on Covid Are ‘Killing People’

(Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden said misinformation on social mediaabout Covid-19 and vaccines is causing people to die.

“They’re killing people,” Biden told reporters on Friday in response to a question about inaccurate information posted on Facebook and other platforms. “The only pandemic we have is among the unvaccinated.”

