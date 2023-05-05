(Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden said Friday that his son had not done anything wrong, just over a week after attorneys for Hunter Biden met with prosecutors at the Justice Department to discuss potential criminal charges.

“My son has done nothing wrong. I trust him. I have faith in him,” Biden said Friday in an interview with MSNBC.

Federal prosecutors have been weighing charges of tax evasion and lying on a form while purchasing a firearm and are nearing a decision in the case, the Washington Post reported this week. The investigation has focused on whether the younger Biden reported his income from overseas business deals, and if his denial that he was a drug user on a firearms form was a criminal act.

Attorneys for the president’s son met with US Attorney David Weiss of Delaware last week, which was seen as a signal that the investigation may be nearing its conclusion.

The White House has pledged not to interfere in the matter, and Attorney General Merrick Garland has said Weiss, who was appointed by former President Donald Trump, has sole authority to run the probe.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.