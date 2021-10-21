1h ago
Biden Says the U.S. Would Defend Taiwan From Attack by China
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden says the U.S. has a commitment to protect Taiwan and would come to its defense if attacked by China.
“China knows the U.S. has the most powerful military in the world,” Biden says at a CNN town hall event in Baltimore, adding what he worries about is China engaging in activities where they may make a serious mistake.
China Warns Europe’s Taiwan Support Is Having ‘Egregious Impact’
©2021 Bloomberg L.P.
Politics
BNN Bloomberg Picks
-
5:19
Canadians plan to spend more this holiday season: Survey
-
7:21
'Somebody is finally listening': Ontario law to allow washroom access for truckers
-
7:43
'Rolling the dice': Expert warns on variable mortgage rate risks
-
0:42
The second U.S. Bitcoin ETF is set to start trading Friday
-
9:44
Apple’s device shortages threaten record-setting holiday season
-
Get ready to pay more for your coffee