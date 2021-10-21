Biden Says the U.S. Would Defend Taiwan From Attack by China

(Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden says the U.S. has a commitment to protect Taiwan and would come to its defense if attacked by China.

“China knows the U.S. has the most powerful military in the world,” Biden says at a CNN town hall event in Baltimore, adding what he worries about is China engaging in activities where they may make a serious mistake.

