President Joe Biden said the time is “not ripe” to restart negotiations between Palestinians and Israel but he would look for ways to reinvigorate the peace process.

“I know that the goal of a two-state solution is so far away,” Biden said at a news conference in Bethlehem alongside Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas on Friday. “Even if the ground is not ripe at this moment to restart negotiations, the US and my administration will not give up.”

Abbas had urged Biden to take steps toward a two-state solution, a goal that Biden has long said he supports.

“Peace and stability in our region begins by recognizing the state of Palestine,” Abbas said. “I take this opportunity to say that I extend my hand to the leaders of Israel to make peace.”

Earlier, the US announced plans to give $316 million in aid to Palestinians, a partial step toward reviving ties with the Palestinian Authority that were severed under former President Donald Trump.

