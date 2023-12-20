(Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden accused Republicans, including Donald Trump, of embracing economic policies that hurt Black Americans, a voting bloc whose support will be crucial if he’s to win a second term in November.

“Let’s be clear. Republicans are against so many critical actions that help working and middle-class people, especially Black Americans,” Biden said at an event Wednesday in Wisconsin, his third trip to the battleground state this year.

Biden’s latest effort to persuade skeptical voters of his economic stewardship as the 2024 presidential election kicks into full gear was laced with barbs at Trump — his predecessor and the current GOP frontrunner — as well as congressional Republicans, including Wisconsin Senator Ron Johnson. He criticized Johnson for opposing his signature infrastructure law, drawing boos from the audience at the Wisconsin Black Chamber of Commerce in Milwaukee.

The president linked Trump’s comment about undocumented immigrants “poisoning the blood” of the country to his economic argument, saying immigrants are vital to the nation’s fiscal health.

“The economy and our nation is stronger when we’re tapping the full range of talents in this nation,” Biden said. “My administration is going to continue to fight these attacks. Because everyone deserves a fair shot. Just a shot.”

Biden has consistently painted a rosy picture of the US economy — one that doesn’t jibe with the gloomy attitude of most Americans. That gap has turned the economy into one of his biggest political vulnerabilities, imperiling his chances of winning a second term. Among Black voters in battleground states, trust that Biden can handle the economy better than Trump has dropped since October, according to the latest Bloomberg News/Morning Consult poll.

Still, the economy is ending 2023 in a stronger position than many on Wall Street and in Washington predicted. Inflation has eased, unemployment remains below 4% and the economy grew at a rapid clip in the last quarter. The Federal Reserve has signaled it’s considering cutting interest rates next year, juicing financial markets.

All of that points to policymakers achieving a so-called soft landing: curbing inflation without triggering a recession.

But Americans who have spent the last few years paying higher prices for gas, food and housing say they’re not feeling the effects.

“President Biden is coming to Milwaukee to tell everyone not to believe what they’re seeing with their own eyes,” Representative Bryan Steil, a Wisconsin Republican, told reporters Wednesday ahead of Biden’s arrival.

The president is “in very, very deep trouble,” Wisconsin’s Republican Party Chairman Brian Schimming said on a call with reporters Wednesday.

“Voters are overwhelmingly dissatisfied with the economy. And by a wide margin they trust Republicans on the economy for very, very good reason,” Schimming said.

Economic Edge

Trump enjoys a significant advantage over Biden on economic issues, with 51% of Wisconsin voters saying they trust Trump more to manage the economy. Only 32% said they trusted Biden more.

But the poll also suggests that Wisconsinites might be receptive to Biden’s economic message.

Of the seven swing states most likely to decide the election, Wisconsin voters were most likely to say their local economy was heading in the right direction — and they were least worried about losing their jobs in the next year.

Biden’s campaign announced it would be running digital ads in Milwaukee this week ahead of his visit.

“Our campaign is focused on earning every vote in Wisconsin, and these ads are the latest piece of that work,” campaign communications director Michael Tyler said.

Community Assistance

The Milwaukee event was intended to highlight how Biden’s policies have spurred small-business growth in Wisconsin and around the country, especially for Black and Latino Americans.

The share of Black people in Milwaukee who are employed has reached a decade high under Biden, and new small business applications are up 70% in Wisconsin since he took office, according to the White House.

Biden in Milwaukee was announcing the first phase of a $200 million Commerce Department grant program designed to revitalize distressed communities. The Northwest Side Community Development Corporation, which is working on a plan to redevelop the city’s industrial 30th Street corridor, is a finalist for the grant, according to Deputy Commerce Secretary Don Graves.

