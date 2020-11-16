(Bloomberg) -- President-elect Joe Biden said the Trump administration’s refusal to fully engage in normal transition activities has been “embarrassing” for the country, but that he continues to reach out to Republicans before his January inauguration.

“I find this more embarrassing for the country that debilitating for my ability to get started,” Biden said Monday at an event in Wilmington, Delaware.

Biden said that he has been contacting Republicans and indicated that many people have been reluctant to work with him because of President Donald Trump’s efforts to cast doubt over the election and refusal to accept its results.

“I will work with you,” Biden said, referring to members of the Republican Party. “I understand a lot of your reluctance because of the way the president operates. I’ve been in contact with and I will be in contact with more of them as we move along. And if it has to wait until January 20 to actually become operational, that’s a shame but maybe that’s the only way to get it done.”

