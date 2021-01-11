Biden Says Trump Should Not Be in Office After Capitol Riot

(Bloomberg) -- President-elect Joe Biden said Donald Trump should no longer hold office after inciting a riot at the U.S. Capitol last week but that his legislative priority is economic stimulus, not the current president’s impeachment.

“I think President Trump should not be in office. Period,” Biden told reporters while receiving his second dose of a coronavirus vaccine in Wilmington, Delaware, on Monday.

