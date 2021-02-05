(Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden said his predecessor, Donald Trump, should not receive the intelligence briefings that are typically given to former presidents because of his “erratic behavior.”

“I think not,” Biden said when asked during an interview with CBS News if Trump should still be briefed. “Because of his erratic behavior unrelated to the insurrection,” he added, referring to Trump’s supporters who stormed the Capitol last month.

Former presidents in the past have been given routine intelligence briefings and access to classified materials. But Biden has faced pressure from Democrats and former national security officials to bar Trump from receiving the briefings because it might raise security risks.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said the matter was “under review.”

Biden said he believes there is “no need” for Trump to be made privy to sensitive material or given routine briefings.

“What value is giving him an intelligence briefing? What impact does he have at all, other than the fact he might slip and say something?” the president said in the interview, which was broadcast on Friday evening.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.