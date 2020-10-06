Biden says Trump Shouldn’t Debate if He Still Has Covid-19

(Bloomberg) -- Democratic nominee Joe Biden said Tuesday that he and Donald Trump should scrap their next debate if the president is still infected with the coronavirus.

“I think if he still has Covid we shouldn’t have a debate,” Biden told reporters on his way back from a campaign stop in Pennsylvania.

Trump was diagnosed with Covid-19 on Friday, Oct. 2 and the next debate is scheduled for Oct. 15 in Miami.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.