(Bloomberg) -- President Donald Trump brought his coronavirus infection upon himself by ignoring safety protocols, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden said as Trump returned to the White House. Most U.S. states are seeing worsening trends in new cases as Covid-19 again spreads across much of the nation.

The White House is blocking new guidelines that would lessen the chances of approving a vaccine before the election, the New York Times reported. The World Health Organization estimated that about 10% of the global population has been infected.

France said diners in Paris and Marseille must wear masks between courses.

Key Developments:

Global Tracker: Cases pass 35.3 million; deaths near 1.04 million

Trump returns to White House after hospital treatment

Half a billion travelers show China’s moving past Covid

Neurologic symptoms found in 4 of 5 Covid patients

Covid worsens crisis in world’s most unaffordable housing market

After vaccine sprint would come distribution slog: QuickTake

Biden ‘Wasnt Surprised’ by Trump’s Infection (9:15 a.m. HK)

Biden said Trump’s Covid-19 inffection didn’t come as a shock because Trump had bucked safety precautions. “Anybody who contracts the virus by essentially saying masks ‘don’t matter, social distancing doesn’t matter’ I think is responsible for what happens to them,” he said during a town hall in Miami hosted by NBC News.

After leaving Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on Monday, Trump declared victory over the virus. “Don’t be afraid of Covid. Don’t let it dominate your life,” he said in one tweet.

White House Blocks Vaccine Guidelines: NYT (7:43 a.m. HK)

Top Trump officials are blocking new federal guidelines that would make it more difficult to authorize a Covid-19 vaccine before the election, the New York Times reported, citing unidentified people.

The Food and Drug Administration is trying to get around the White House by steps including sharing its guidelines with an outside advisory committee of experts that’s supposed to meet publicly before any vaccine approval, the NYT said.

Trump Heads Back to White House (6:45 a.m. HK)

U.S. President Donald Trump walked out of the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on Monday and boarded the presidential helicopter to return to the White House after his discharge following treatment for Covid-19.

“Thank you very much,” Trump said to reporters assembled outside the Bethesda, Maryland, hospital. He flashed a thumbs up before entering the presidential limousine for a short ride to the helipad.

He will continue to recuperate for an unspecified amount of time at the White House before resuming his re-election campaign.

Michigan Health Official Steps In (6 a.m. HK)

Michigan’s chief health officer issued his own orders Monday to stop the virus spread after last week’s decision by the state’s high court to revoke Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s emergency measures.

Department of Health and Human Services Director Robert Gordon announced mandates for masks, capacity limits and social distancing that largely mirrored Whitmer’s orders.

“We won’t need these orders forever. I have asked for feedback on today’s order, and I pledge to review the specific elements by October 30,” he said. “Compared to the governor’s orders, my actions are narrower too. Just as they stand up for human life, they stand up to legal scrutiny.”

Dangerous U.S. Comeback for Covid (5 a.m. HK)

Covid-19 is spreading again across most of the U.S., hammering rural America and smaller cities and raising anxiety in New York, as experts warn that school reopenings and colder weather may cause the situation to rapidly deteriorate.

In 34 states, the seven-day average of new cases is higher now than it was a month ago. Although the virus has waned in populous states including California and Florida, it is wreaking unprecedented havoc in the Midwest and making an incipient return in parts of the Northeast.

“The weather report is darkly cloudy with further storms on the horizon,” said William Schaffner, an infectious disease professor at Vanderbilt University in Nashville, Tennessee.

Ireland Rejects a Full Lockdown (4:40 a.m. HK)

Ireland’s government moved to tighten coronavirus restrictions across the country, but rejected proposals from health officials for a full lockdown of the country.

While the virus is spreading exponentially in most parts of the nation, the response must be proportionate, Prime Minister Micheal Martin said in a national address. Instead, the country will move to level 3 on a five point scale of restrictions.

Among other restrictions, the move means restaurants will only be allowed serve take out, while bars that don’t serve food must close. Dublin is already at level 3. Ireland reported 518 newly confirmed cases on Monday.

Texas Governor Plans More Reopenings (4:18 am HK)

Texas Governor Greg Abbott plans to announce additional relaxation of anti-virus rules just weeks after he first began easing restrictions.

“The hospitalizations, number of new positive cases, and positivity rate remain contained,” the Republican governor said in a tweet on Monday. “Today was one of the lowest for fatalities in a long time. I will be announcing more openings soon.”

Restaurants, office buildings, factories, gyms and other businesses have been allowed to operate at 75% of capacity since Sept. 21 across most of the Lone Star state after hospital admissions plummeted.

Neurologic Symptoms Found in 4 of 5 Hospitalized Patients (3:43 a.m. HK)

About 4 out of 5 patients hospitalized with Covid-19 suffer neurologic symptoms such as muscle pain, headaches, confusion, dizziness and the loss of smell or taste, new research shows.

The most severe condition listed was encephalopathy, “characterized by altered mental function ranging from mild confusion to coma,” said Igor Koralnik, the chief of neuro-infectious disease at Northwestern Medicine in Chicago and one of the study’s authors. The study outlined the frequency and severity of neurologic symptoms in 509 patients hospitalized for Covid-19 in the Chicago-based health system at the start of the pandemic.

CDC Updates Guidance on Airborne Infection (2:10 a.m. HK)

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention acknowledged Monday that the coronavirus can sometimes be spread through small particles that can linger in the air, infecting people beyond six-feet from the infectious person.

The agency updated its website on how Covid-19 spreads with the information and alerted reporters with a news release. The agency last month posted and then removed a guideline on airborne transmission, which it later described as a draft posted in error.

Paris Diners Must Wear Masks Between Courses (2:05 a.m. HK)

Diners in Paris and Marseille must keep masks on between courses starting Tuesday, part of rules to keep restaurants open in France’s maximum-virus alert areas. Clients must leave their contact details in a guest book, and seating at each table will be limited to six, according to health regulations published by the French Health Ministry late Monday.

White House Spokeswoman Tests Positive (11:40 p.m. HK)

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany says in tweet that she tested positive for coronavirus Monday morning.

WHO Says 10% of World Population Infected (8:15 p.m. HK)

The current best estimate is that some 10% of the world’s population may have been infected with Covid-19, according to Mike Ryan, head of the World Health Organization’s emergencies program.

That leaves 90% of the world at risk, he said, speaking in a presentation to the WHO’s executive board.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.