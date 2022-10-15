(Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden criticized UK Prime Minister Liz Truss’s original economic plan that caused turmoil in the markets, saying it was a “mistake.”

“It’s predictable. I mean, I wasn’t the only one that thought it was a mistake,” Biden told reporters Saturday during a visit to Portland, Oregon, when asked about Truss reversing course.

“I think that the idea of cutting taxes on the super wealthy at a time when -- anyway, I just think -- I disagreed with the policy,” the president added. “But that’s up to Great Britain to make that judgment, not me.”

Biden also said he wasn’t worried about the state of the US dollar or economy.

“I’m not concerned about the strength of the dollar, I’m concerned about the rest of the world,” the president said. “The economy is strong as hell.”

“The problem is the lack of economic growth and sound policy in other countries, not so much ours,” he added.

Truss on Friday fired her Chancellor, Kwasi Kwarteng, and hit reset on her tax policies, announcing that she would abandon a plan to freeze the corporation tax next year.

The initial plans sparked market turmoil and calls for Truss to reverse course after Kwarteng on Sept. 23 announced the biggest set of unfunded UK tax cuts in half a century.

Truss is keeping other tax cuts in place, leaving open the possibility of further market backlash on Monday.

