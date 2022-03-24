Biden Says U.S. and Allies Are on Guard for Russia Sanctions Violations

(Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden said he and U.S. allies in Europe discussed creating an organization to watch for violations of international sanctions against Russia, after noting that he’d made clear China would suffer consequences if it aids the Kremlin’s war against Ukraine.

NATO and Group of Seven leaders meeting Thursday discussed establishing “an organization looking at who has violated any of the sanctions and where and when and how they violated them,” Biden said at a news conference in Brussels. “And that’s something we’re going to put in train.”

The remark came after Biden said he had “made it clear” to Chinese President Xi Jinping in a video conference last week that there would be unspecified consequences if Beijing provides the Kremlin either financial or military aid.

Biden said he told Xi that he knew how much he valued economic relations with the U.S. and Europe, and that he “indicated he’d be putting himself in significant jeopardy in those aims if in fact he moved foward” with assistance for Russia.

“China understands that its economic future is much more closely tied to the West than it is to Russia,” he added.

American officials have said that China had signaled openness to provide such assistance. Beijing and Moscow have denied any requests for aid were made or accepted.

National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said Wednesday that the U.S. currently has no indication of China aiding Russia in the war, but that the U.S. and allies will constantly monitor the situation.

“We have not seen the Chinese government move forward on the supply of weapons, but it’s something we’re watching every day and I really can’t characterize my level of comfort with that one way or the other,” he said in remarks to reporters aboard Air Force One. “It’s something we just have to maintain vigilance.”

Sullivan said discussions in Brussels would include “how we get coordinated on our approach vis a vis China” and its involvement in the war.

But some European officials are wary of threatening Beijing or openly calling them out as the Biden administration has. France in particular believes NATO allies shouldn’t push too hard on China, two officials familiar with the matter said.

EU leaders are due to meet with Xi April 1.

