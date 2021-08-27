(Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden said his administration is considering starting booster shots of the coronavirus vaccine as soon as 5 months after people receive a second dose, possibly accelerating the timeline by 3 months.

Biden, speaking Friday during an Oval Office meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, said he talked with infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci about the possible change earlier in the day.

Biden’s senior health team announced a plan this month for any adult to get a booster, beginning Sept. 20, if it’s been eight months since their second shot of either the Pfizer Inc.-BioNTech SE or Moderna Inc. vaccines. That plan is still subject to authorization by the Food and Drug Administration.

They cited two broad trends -- warning signs that vaccine efficacy was waning over time, and that it’s weaker against the delta variant.

Biden’s team announced the boosters relying in substantial part on data from Israel, though some health experts say it’s not yet clear if they’re needed for all adults, including the young and healthy. Biden said that Israel is urging them to narrow their timeline.

Fauci leads the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and is also a senior medical adviser to Biden.

(Updates with administration’s plan in third paragraph.)

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.