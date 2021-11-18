Biden Says U.S. ‘Considering’ Partial Boycott of Beijing Olympics

(Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden said he’s weighing a diplomatic boycott of the upcoming Winter Olympics in Beijing, meaning the U.S. would decline to send a delegation of government officials.

It’s “something we’re considering,” Biden said in response to a question during a meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Thursday.

Some U.S. lawmakers have urged a boycott to show American disapproval of recent Chinese economic and military actions and the country’s human-rights abuses in Hong Kong and Xinjiang.

