(Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden said the U.S. may be able to administer 200 million doses of coronavirus vaccine in the first 100 days of his presidency, twice the initial goal that he reached Friday.

The U.S. “may be able to double it” if it keeps its current pace of vaccinations, Biden told reporters at the White House when asked Friday about his 100-million shot goal. “But we’ve met the goal and continue to move forward.”

Biden has said he may make public a new goal next week. The U.S. has given out 118 million shots so far -- more than double the European Union’s total -- including about 16.5 million shots given before Biden was inaugurated. The president hit his 100-million-shot goal on his 58th full day in office.

If Biden doubled his goal, he’d be pledging to maintain the current pace, at minimum. The country is currently giving out about 2.5 million shots per day, putting it on pace to give a total of roughly 207 million shots in Biden’s first 100 days.

The pace of shots could also rise once production of the most recently authorized vaccine, from Johnson & Johnson, speeds up. However, the effort could also run into logistical hurdles or start to see demand fade, as polls show a persistently sizable share of the U.S. population is skeptical about the vaccines.

