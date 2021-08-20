(Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden said he is equally committed to evacuating Afghan allies who aided the U.S. as he is to getting Americans out of the country following the Taliban takeover.

Biden, speaking to reporters Friday after an address from the East Room of the White House, said he would mobilize “every resource necessary” to evacuate Americans, and confirmed that he was making the same pledge to Afghan asylum seekers.

The Afghan refugees are “equally important, almost” as the U.S. citizens seeking to leave, he said.

Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris were briefed by their national security team earlier in the day, amid deepening criticism over the administration’s handling of the withdrawal from the country and mayhem outside the Kabul airport where the U.S. and allies are airlifting Americans and refugees.

The administration said it had secured safe passage from the Taliban for those looking to leave, but there have been reports of violence. The crowd of thousands gathered outside the airport has prompted criticism of the U.S. visa processing effort.

“We made clear to the Taliban that any attack on our forces or disruption of our operations at the airport will be met with swift and forceful response,” Biden said.

Biden said it had evacuated approximately 13,000 people since Aug. 14, including 5,700 on Thursday, and facilitated the departure of additional charter flights. Biden has said U.S. troops will remain on the ground in Afghanistan until all Americans who seek to leave are able to.

The president was previously scheduled to travel to his home in Delaware for the weekend, but the White House announced Friday he would remain in Washington for at least one more night.

