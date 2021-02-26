Biden Says U.S. Strike in Syria Was ‘Be Careful’ Warning to Iran

(Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden said U.S. airstrikes in Syria that killed militants linked to Iran was a warning to the Islamic Republic to be cautious as its proxies challenge American allies in the Mideast.

Asked while visiting a National Guard vaccination site in Houston what message the strike was intended to send to Iran, Biden said: “You can’t act with impunity. Be careful.”

