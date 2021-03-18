(Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden announced the U.S. on Friday will clinch his goal of administering 100 million Covid-19 vaccine shots in the first 100 days of his presidency, reaching the mark six weeks ahead of time.

“I’m proud to announce that tomorrow, 58 days into our administration, we will have met my goal of administering 100 million shots to our fellow Americans. That’s weeks ahead of schedule,” Biden said, speaking Thursday at the White House.

The U.S. recorded 2.7 million more doses on Thursday, pushing the cumulative total to 115.7 million shots given, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. As of data reported on inauguration day, the U.S. had given about 16.5 million doses.

That means Biden will hit the goal in data reported Friday, his 58th full day in office. Accounting for a brief lag in reporting, he claimed victory on Thursday.

The nation actually hit the 100-million mark last week, with 66 million people receiving at least a first dose of the vaccine. The administration Thursday noted that it met the goal of 100 million doses since the start of Biden’s presidency.

Biden is on course to double his goal and see 200 million shots by his 100th day as president, though hiccups in deliveries could delay that.

While some Republicans have belittled Biden’s initial goal as a low-ball target -- the U.S. rolling average topped one million a day, his target pace, on his third full day in office -- he first made the 100 million shots in 100 days pledge in December, when there was significant uncertainty about U.S. vaccine approvals, production capacity and deliveries.

