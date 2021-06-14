Biden Says Ukraine Has Work to Do on Corruption to Get Into NATO

(Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden said Monday that Ukraine has to crack down further on corruption and meet other unspecified criteria before it can be considered for NATO membership.

“It depends on whether they meet the criteria,” Biden said at a news conference Monday in Brussels following a NATO summit. “The fact is they still have to clean up corruption.”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said in a tweet earlier Monday that NATO leaders “confirmed” that his country “will become a member of the Alliance.”

But Biden said that “school’s out” on whether Ukraine would be able to join an “action plan” to enter the North Atlantic Treaty Organization. He said that Russia’s occupation of Crimea and its support for an insurgency in Ukraine’s east would not affect the country’s admission to the alliance.

“In the meantime, we will do all that we can to put Ukraine in the position to be able to continue resist Russian physical aggression and it will not just depend on me, whether or not we conclude Ukraine can become part of NATO, it will depend on the alliance and how they vote,” Biden said.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.