(Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden said it remains possible that Russia will invade Ukraine, and said that the U.S. has not yet verified Moscow’s claims that it has withdrawn some forces.

Instead, Biden said, many units remain in a “threatening position.” He said that he agreed with a Kremlin declaration Monday that diplomacy is still possible.

“We should give the diplomacy every chance to succeed, and I believe there are real ways to address our respective security concerns,” Biden said at the White House on Tuesday. “To the citizens of Russia: You are not our enemy. And I do not believe you want a bloody, destructive war against Ukraine.”

Biden and his team have sought to deter a Russian invasion, which would plunge Europe into its biggest security crisis in years and pose a new challenge for his embattled presidency.

The Kremlin has repeatedly denied that it intends to invade Ukraine, even while massing tens of thousands of troops as well as tanks, artillery and other equipment on the country’s borders. Biden said Russia now has about 150,000 troops in place around Ukraine.

Russia’s defense ministry signaled it was withdrawing some of the troops , calming shaky financial markets earlier Tuesday. But it’s doubtful the moves signaled a major pullback because the units involved were positioned far from the Ukrainian border, according to military analysts.

“That would be good, but we have not yet verified that,” Biden said of the defense ministry’s claim. “Our analysts indicate that they remain very much in a threatening position. An invasion remains distinctly possible.”

Meanwhile, Ukraine’s defense ministry and two state-run lenders said Tuesday they had experienced cyber attacks. No perpetrator has been named but speculation centered on Russia.

Putin said Tuesday he hopes for a diplomatic solution to ease tensions with the U.S. and its allies. He also warned Russia will not wait forever for the West to address his demand to block Ukraine from joining NATO, which the U.S. has said is a non-starter.

Biden spoke with French President Emanuel Macron earlier Tuesday and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday in an effort to form a united front to deter Putin. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz also met with Putin in Moscow. The White House has said the U.S. and its allies are prepared to hit Russia with crippling economic sanctions if it moves ahead with an invasion of Ukraine.

But there were signs Tuesday that bipartisan talks over a sanctions package remained at an impasse in Washington. Senator Jim Risch, the top Republican on the Foreign Relations Committee, has drafted his own sanctions bill aimed at the Nord Stream 2 pipeline between Russia and Germany. Risch had been working with commitee Chairman Bob Menendez on a sanctions package, but lawmakers have only days to strike a deal before a planned recess.

In recent days, the U.S. has also ordered its diplomats to leave Kyiv, pulled back military advisers working with Ukraine’s military and dispatched thousands of troops to bolster Poland and Romania. Biden said the U.S. embassy has been temporarily relocated to Lviv, in western Ukraine.

