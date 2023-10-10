Biden Says US Is Boosting Military Aid to Israel Following Hamas Attack

(Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden said the US is “surging” military assistance to Israel in the wake of the Palestinian militant group Hamas’ surprise attack.

Biden said Tuesday at the White House the aid includes ammunition and interceptors to replenish Israel’s “Iron Dome” anti-missile systems. He said he would ask Congress to urgently “fund the national security requirements of our critical partners” — a group that may also include Ukraine.

“We’re going to make sure that Israel does not run out of these critical assets to defend its cities and its citizens,” Biden said.

Biden delivered his most extensive comments to date on the war between Israel and Hamas, which broke out Saturday when militants raided southern Israel and fired a barrage of rockets at cities across the country.

The president denounced the Hamas assault as an “act of sheer evil” that “brings to mind the worst rampages of ISIS” and said Israel must defend itself.

“Like every nation in the world, Israel has the right to respond — indeed has a duty to respond — to these vicious attacks,” Biden said.

Over 1,000 Israelis have been killed and thousands more have been wounded or taken hostage, according to the Israeli Embassy in Washington. Gaza authorities reported 830 dead there.

Biden said Tuesday at least 14 US citizens have died in the attacks, and that Americans are among Hamas’ hostages.

