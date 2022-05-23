(Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden said the U.S. military would intervene to defend Taiwan in any attack from China, some of his strongest language yet seeking to deter Beijing from an invasion.

Asked during a press briefing on Monday in Tokyo whether the U.S. would be willing to get involved military to defend Taiwan, Biden said “yes -- it’s a commitment we made.”

“We agree with the One-China policy, we signed onto it and all the attendant agreements made from there,” Biden added. “But the idea that it could be taken by force, just taken by force, is just not -- it’s just not appropriate. It will dislocate the entire region and be another action similar to what happened in Ukraine.”

At the same time, Biden said that US policy toward Taiwan “has not changed at all.” A White House spokeswoman repeated that comment after Biden’s remarks, saying the president reiterated “our One China Policy” and “our commitment under the Taiwan Relations Act to provide Taiwan with the military means to defend itself.”

The U.S. has long sought to maintain “strategic ambiguity” on Taiwan, a policy intended to minimize the risk of a direct conflict with China, which claims the separately governed island as part of its territory despite never controlling it.

Biden’s comments are likely to further anger Beijing, which has warned the US repeatedly over its increased support for Taiwan.

“If the US side insists on playing the Taiwan card and goes further and further down the wrong road, it will certainly lead to a dangerous situation,” Yang Jiechi, Beijing’s top diplomat, said in a phone call with National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan.

