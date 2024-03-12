(Bloomberg) -- US President Joe Biden pledged to look into a petition from a group of unions asking his administration to review China’s subsidies for shipbuilders, as tensions between the world’s two largest economy simmer during a major election year.

US Trade Representative Katherine Tai “will take a hard look at this petition in accordance with the law,” Biden said Tuesday DC time in a post on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter. “We’ll always stand against China’s unfair practices — and as long as I am president, I’ll fight for US workers and jobs.”

Biden’s post was in response to a petition from a coalition of five unions urging for action to be taken to address “non-market policies” by Beijing to dominate the commercial shipbuilding industry. The unions are the United Steelworkers, the AFL-CIO Maritime Trades Department, International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers, the International Brotherhood of Boilermakers, and the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers.

US-China relations improved in the second half of 2023 after a rocky start to the year. Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping met in California in November in an effort to stabilize ties. There are still major areas of contention ranging on issues from Taiwan, the South China Sea and trade and export controls.

US Treasury officials raised concerns about China’s use of non-market economic practices and industrial overcapacity in a meeting with Chinese counterparts last month.

