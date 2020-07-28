(Bloomberg) -- Joe Biden said Tuesday he would have his choice for a vice presidential running mate the first week of August.

“I’m going to have a choice the first week in August and I promise I’ll let you know when I do,” the Democratic presidential nominee told reporters after delivering a speech about the racial-equity part of his economic plan.

Biden had previously pushed back his deadline for a decision from Aug. 1 to a bit later in the month. The Democratic National Convention starts on Aug. 17 and he is almost certain to announce his choice before that.

The former vice president has pledged to choose a woman running mate. Last week he said that the group of candidates he was still considering included four Black women, among others. He was spotted speaking with California Representative Karen Bass, a late addition to the group of women under consideration, while on Capitol Hill on Monday to pay respects to the late Georgia Representative John Lewis.

Among the other women he is considering are several senators, including Kamala Harris, Tammy Duckworth and Elizabeth Warren. Former national security adviser Susan Rice is a contender as is New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham.

