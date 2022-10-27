Biden Says Xi ‘Concerned’ About Boost in US Chipmaking

(Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden said China’s leader had expressed worries about the US boosting its domestic production of semiconductor chips.

“I’ve heard from Xi Jinping that he’s a little concerned about that,” Biden said Thursday in Syracuse, New York, in a speech touting the bipartisan Chips and Science Act, which he claimed would help the US “out-compete the rest of the world” in chipmaking.

“Because of the new law I signed and Chuck designed and delivered, we’re turning things way around,” said Biden, who was joined by New York lawmakers and officials, including Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, at a Micron Technology Inc. site, where the company plans to invest $100 billion to boost chip manufacturing.

Biden said Micron’s investment alone would “increase America’s share of global memory chips and production by 500%.”

The semiconductor subsidy bill, which Biden signed into law in August, is intended to make the US less reliant on Asian suppliers, and has spurred concerns among American allies as well, including South Korea and Japan.

Biden said making chips in the US would lower costs for American consumers, as the administration seeks to counter perceptions it is not doing enough to combat soaring inflation.

The Biden administration has also announced export curbs that will restrict China’s access to some US semiconductor technology. China has criticized those moves, saying they will disrupt supply chains and the global economic recovery.

