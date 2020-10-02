(Bloomberg) -- Democratic nominee Joe Biden had a busy schedule, but it’s unclear if he’ll stick to it given President Donald Trump’s testing positive for Covid-19. Trump cited beating “anti-Catholic bigotry” as a reason to vote for him in November. And a group of dog lovers made a viral ad backing Biden.

There are 32 days until the election and 73 days until the Electoral College meets.

Biden Schedule Unclear After Trump Diagnosis

Biden had a busy schedule lined up for the coming days, but it’s not clear if he’ll stick to it.

He was expected to travel to Grand Rapids, Michigan on Friday to deliver remarks on his economic agenda and then participate in a voter mobilization event. He also is scheduled to appear at a virtual fundraiser.

But Trump’s positive coronavirus test complicates things, since the two shared a stage on Tuesday for an hour and a half during the debate.

Biden shared a stage with Trump on Tuesday for the debate. They observed social distancing but were near each other in an enclosed space.

The Biden campaign did not respond to a request for comment about whether that trip will still happen.

Senator Kamala Harris, Biden’s running mate, is slated to be in Nevada to participate in a drive-in voter mobilization event in Las Vegas. -- Tyler Pager

Trump Cites ‘Anti-Catholic Bigotry’ as a Reason to Defeat Biden

Speaking at a dinner named for an unsuccessful Catholic presidential candidate, Trump said Thursday that the best way to beat “anti-Catholic bigotry” would be to defeat another one.

At the annual Al Smith Dinner, named for the 1928 Democratic nominee who lost to Herbert Hoover, Trump argued that the Democratic Party is now full of “anti-Catholic prejudice,” citing opposition to Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett, who is Catholic.

“Anti-Catholic bigotry has absolutely no place in the United States of America,” he said. “It predominates in the Democrat Party, and we must do something immediately about it, like a Republican win -- and let’s make it a really big one.”

Trump has called Biden, one of four Catholic presidential nominees in history, all of whom were Democrats, “against God” and said he was not “a man of deep religion” because of his support for some liberal proposals.

At the National Prayer Breakfast in February, he attacked Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who is also Catholic, saying he did not believe her when she said she prays for him.

Dog Lovers Group Think Trump Should Be Fired Like One

Trump is the first president since William McKinley not to have a dog. A group of Biden supporters think that’s reason enough to kick him out of the White House.

In a video shared widely online, the group Dog Lovers for Joe shows photos of Jimmy Carter, Ronald Reagan, George H.W. Bush, Bill Clinton, George W. Bush and Barack Obama with their dogs.

It then shows a clip of Trump at a 2019 rally questioning how he would look with a dog on the White House lawn.

“Trump is the first President without a dog in the White House in over a century,” the ad copy says, before cutting to a photo of Biden with his German Shepherd, Champ. “Choose your humans wisely.”

At the rally, Trump went on to say that he had been advised that getting a dog would look good politically but he thought it would feel “a little phony.”

Biden Marks a Diverse List of Holidays on Twitter

The Biden campaign is making sure no holiday is left behind.

In recent weeks, Biden’s official Twitter account has made note of a diverse list of cultural celebrations, including some that are held by key battleground state voters.

On Thursday, Biden wished the Korean-American community a happy Chuseok, a harvest festival, and in a separate tweet wished everyone a happy Mid-Autumn Festival, a traditional Chinese celebration.

He’s also recognized a few holidays celebrated by Hispanics in states like Florida: the feast day of Cuba’s patron saint la Virgen de la Caridad del Cobre; the feast day of Our Lady of Mercy, important to people in Cuba, Nicaragua and Venezuela; and the Independence Day of Costa Rica, Guatemala, El Salvador, Honduras and Nicaragua.

He’s also noted Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish new year; Women’s Equality Day, the anniversary of the amendment that guaranteed women voting rights; the beginning of Ramadan, which is celebrated by Muslims; St. Patrick’s Day; the Fourth of July and Best Friends’ Day, when he posted a tribute to Barack Obama.

