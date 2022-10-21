(Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden chastised Republicans for threatening to use the US debt limit as leverage to gain entitlement cuts, saying he will “not yield” to their demands if they win majorities in Congress.

“Let me be really clear. I will not yield. I will not cut Social Security. I will not cut Medicare, no matter how hard they work at it,” Biden said Friday at the White House.

Biden and Republicans are headed for a showdown over raising the US debt ceiling next year if the GOP takes control of Congress, but the president said it would be “irresponsible” to eliminate the control on federal spending altogether. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is among Democrats who have backed the debt limit’s permanent repeal.

The president also predicted a “shift back” to Democrats in the closing days of the midterm campaign, thanks to gas prices ticking down and his efforts to highlight Republican economic proposals he dubbed “mega-MAGA trickle-down” policies, shorthand for former President Donald Trump’s “Make America Great Again” slogan.

“An election is not a referendum, it’s a choice. It’s a choice. Republicans can criticize my economic record, but look at what I inherited, and look at what I’ve done and look at what they’re offering,” he said.

House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy said this week his party will block a debt-limit hike in order to force spending cuts if they win control of the House in the midterm elections. While some Republicans have said they would aim to cut spending for Social Security and Medicare, the health program for the elderly and disabled, McCarthy told Punchbowl News he would not “predetermine” whether the plan would include cuts to entitlements.

McCarthy, in line to become Speaker next year if the GOP wins the House, later sought to assuage concerns after coming under criticism from Democrats.

“I never mentioned Social Security or Medicare,” McCarthy said in a CNBC interview Wednesday.

Biden spoke after new government data showed the US deficit plunging by record amounts to $1.38 trillion from a revised $2.78 trillion the previous year. The drop, the second consecutive annual decrease, reflects drying-up Covid-related aid spending as well as a surge in revenues thanks to wage and employment gains.

The president credited his policies, such as the tax and climate package called the Inflation Reduction Act, for the shrinking deficit and said Republican proposals like eliminating his corporate minimum tax, ending Medicare’s ability to negotiate drug prices and extending Trump-era tax cuts would add $3 trillion to the deficit. He also said the deficit went up each year Trump occupied the White House.

“Congressional Republicans love to call Democrats big spenders and they always claim to be for less federal spending,” Biden said. “Now Republicans in Congress are doubling down on their commitment to explode the deficit again.”

