(Bloomberg) -- President-elect Joe Biden was examined by a doctor Sunday for an ankle injury suffered on Saturday while playing with one of his dogs.

The incident occurred while Biden was spending Thanksgiving weekend with family in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, where they have a vacation home.

Biden’s transition team issued a statement saying he would see an orthopedist “out of an abundance of caution.”

Biden, 78, is set to be become the 46th president on Jan. 20. The Bidens have two dogs, Champ and Major, and told CBS News that they also plan to bring a cat to the White House.

