(Bloomberg) -- President Biden will ask Congress on Thursday to pass a legislative package to strengthen the U.S.’s ability to sanction wealthy allies of Russian President Vladimir Putin, the same day he’s expected to also request additional funding for aid to Ukraine in its struggle against Russian invaders.

Biden’s proposal, according to a White House fact sheet, would give the U.S. new authority for the forfeiture of property linked to “Russian kleptocracy,” and it would allow the government to use the proceeds to aid Ukraine.

Specifically, the proposal attempts to streamline the process for the seizure of oligarch assets, expand the assets subject to seizure and establish a new criminal offense that makes it unlawful for anyone to intentionally process money directly obtained from what the administration calls “corrupt dealings with the Russian government.”

The legislation, if passed, would modernize the federal government’s ability to investigate and prosecute sanctions evasion by adding that crime to its definition of “racketeering activity” -- strengthening a tool of the Justice Department.

Finally, the proposal would extend the statue of limitations from five to 10 years on pursuing money-laundering prosecutions and post-conviction forfeitures, and it would make amendments to improve the U.S.’s ability to work with international partners to recover assets linked to foreign corruption.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.