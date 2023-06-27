(Bloomberg) -- A new Biden administration plan for ensuring oil companies have enough money set aside to clean up old offshore platforms is being panned as a potential blow to domestic energy production as well as dozens of independent companies extracting crude from the Gulf of Mexico.

The proposed rule advanced by the Interior Department’s Bureau of Ocean Energy Management marks the latest attempt to ensure taxpayers aren’t on the hook to pay for more than $40 billion in estimated decommissioning expenses, even if current and past owners file for bankruptcy protection. The federal government has struggled for years to set financial assurance requirements for aging offshore oil and gas infrastructure that may date back to the 1950s and has passed through many hands since.

The new plan would help insulate major oil companies from decommissioning costs tied to the leases they once owned — a potential benefit for BP Plc, Shell Plc and other companies that have sold long-ago-drilled assets in the Gulf of Mexico.

Overall, the measure would force companies to earmark an extra $9.2 billion in financial assurance to cover decommissioning costs, up from about $3.3 billion today. Those requirements would be tied to company credit ratings and the value of reserves — with the bulk of the burden expected to fall on non-integrated developers that collectively produce more than a third of Gulf of Mexico oil and gas. Potentially affected companies include smaller firms such as Kosmos Energy Ltd., and Talos Energy Inc., as well as larger producers, such as Murphy Oil Corp. and Hess Corp.

It’s not clear there is a sufficiently large market to obtain an extra $9.2 billion in additional bonding. Opponents of the approach also argue the requirements would siphon capital from new drilling and development.

“Financial assurance requirements are not a headline issue like canceling lease sales, but effectively accomplishes the same results in that they could create a defacto moratorium on continued development in the Gulf of Mexico by all but the major oil and gas companies,” said Kevin Bruce, executive director of the Gulf Energy Alliance that represents independent producers. If finalized, “it’s going to discourage new investment, decrease production of the least-carbon-intensive barrels on the planet, destroy American jobs and ultimately hurt the environment by increasing our reliance on dirtier foreign barrels.”

Independent producers have argued the changes may do more to protect large integrated oil companies than taxpayers, since the federal government already can move up the chain of title in a bid to recover decommissioning costs even if a current owner falters. Under the Chapter 11 plan approved for Fieldwood Energy LLC in 2021, none of the burden fell to taxpayers, though major oil companies that previously owned the bankrupt company’s assets were ordered to pay some $7 billion in decommissioning liabilities.

Liz Klein, director of the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management, said the proposed requirements “will help ensure that energy companies that are operating in publicly owned federal waters are able to fulfill their cleanup and decommissioning responsibilities without taxpayers having to step in to foot the bill.”

A government estimate of effects on oil production was not available Wednesday morning.

The issue has been the subject of years of industry lobbying, with potentially billions of dollars at stake for smaller companies that work to glean remaining oil and gas from old wells close to shore and the energy giants that sold off most of their shallow-water assets to focus on deeper terrain. Large oil companies who transferred their aging assets have argued against changes that would increase their potential liability — and in some cases encouraged tighter requirements on current owners to lessen the odds they’ll be asked to pay up.

The Biden administration’s plan would affirm the onus should be on the current owners and do away with a Trump-era approach to assess financial assurance requirements based partly on the ability of previous owners to pay.

The American Petroleum Institute was still reviewing the proposal Wednesday. Holly Hopkins, the group’s vice president of upstream policy, said it supported a framework that promotes “safe and responsible development of the Outer Continental Shelf while safeguarding taxpayers from paying for decommissioning obligations.”

