(Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden’s approval rating rose to 44% in the latest Gallup poll, the highest in a year and a fresh sign he and his party are gaining political ground ahead of November midterm elections.

Biden’s approval rating in August jumped six percentage points from July, when it hit a low of 38% in Gallup’s survey. But even after a string of victories in Congress and abroad that have stoked enthusiasm in the White House and among Democratic voters, 53% of Americans still disapprove of Biden’s performance as commander-in-chief.

The president’s popularity began to erode after the disastrous US withdrawal from Afghanistan in August 2021, accelerating as inflation rose to 40-year highs and congressional gridlock waylaid much of Biden’s agenda late last year.

But in the past month, the president has seen Congress approve a landmark health, tax and climate package and also signed into law bipartisan measures aimed at subsidizing domestic semiconductor manufacturing and improving gun safety. The president also announced a successful air strike that killed al-Qaeda leader Ayman Al-Zawahiri in Afghanistan.

Gas prices have steadily declined over the summer and new inflation data released Friday showed consumer price increases easing in July, alleviating a pressure point Republicans have used against Biden and Democrats.

The president’s improved political standing could boost Democrats running in competitive House and Senate races, raising hopes in his party that it may retain control of one or even both chambers of Congress.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.