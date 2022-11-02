(Bloomberg) -- At least 16 high-level Biden administration officials will represent the US at the UN climate conference beginning in Egypt on Sunday in a bid to emphasize the nation’s commitment to combat global warming.

Four cabinet-level officials will attend the two-week conference to highlight US emissions-cutting policy and federal investments in clean energy and conservation, according to a State Department release on Wednesday. They are: Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm, Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Michael Regan and Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack.

Last year, President Joe Biden sent at least six cabinet-level officials and other emissaries to the UN conference in Glasgow -- a show of force meant to demonstrate the country’s return to international climate diplomacy after former President Donald Trump withdrew the US from the Paris Agreement.

This year’s US delegation will be buoyed by the recent enactment of the Inflation Reduction Act and ratification of the Kigali Amendment to phase down global production and consumption of super-polluting hydrofluorocarbons.

Biden is slated to make remarks at the conference. His visit, wedged between domestic elections and the G20 gathering in Bali, will come even as leaders of other top-emitting countries shun the conference. UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, who initially didn’t plan on attending, on Tuesday reversed course, saying on Twitter “there is no long-term prosperity without action on climate.”

More than 100 heads of states and governments are set to join the two-week conference in Sharm el-Sheikh, joining some 45,000 other registered participants, COP27 President-designate Sameh Shoukry said in a letter Tuesday. Top issues will include how to implement past climate pledges and aid countries bearing the brunt of global warming in the form of flooded villages, disappearing coastlines and other devastation.

Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry will lead the US delegation. Other US officials set to attend the conference include top White House climate advisers Ali Zaidi and John Podesta; Brenda Mallory, chair of the Council on Environmental Quality; National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan; and Samantha Power, administrator of the US Agency for International Development.

