(Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden’s choice of Jacob Lew to serve as his envoy to Israel puts a seasoned former official at the very center of new US efforts to soothe fractured ties with a key ally and press for a normalization deal with Saudi Arabia.

Nominating Lew, a former Treasury Department secretary who must still be confirmed by the Senate, sends a signal that the US intends to elevate the ambassadorial role at a crucial time for Biden administration policies in the region. Lew may be asked to play a key part in helping negotiate with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government.

The US is looking to patch up relations with Netanyahu even while pressing him to quell a sharp rise in violence between Israel and the Palestinians and to abandon his right-wing coalition’s move to restrict the authority of the judiciary. Lew also would have to assuage Israel’s concerns about the Biden administration’s abandonment of former President Donald Trump’s “maximum pressure” campaign against Iran and renewed US efforts to achieve an informal accommodation over its nuclear program.

One thing seems certain: Lew is no ordinary ambassador. He didn’t rise up through the ranks of the State Department’s Foreign Service, and he wasn’t a mega-donor for whom a diplomatic post is seen as a plum reward for fundraising efforts on behalf of a political ally.

Asked about the role Lew will play, the White House responded with a statement citing his track record: helping to organize multiyear US funding for Israel in the 1990s, and securing money under the Clinton and Obama administrations for Israel’s missile defense.

“It kind of fits into Biden’s kind of world view, which tends to often see American foreign policy as also an interpersonal relationship between leaders,” said David Makovsky, Ziegler distinguished fellow and director of the Koret Project on Arab-Israel Relations at the Washington Institute for Near East Policy. “I’m sure Jack will defend the president’s policies. I have no doubt about that. But he is also a very good listener.”

Lew would replace Thomas Nides, who had little success in reversing a slide in relations with Netanyahu. Israeli officials praised the selection of Lew, who served as Treasury secretary, White House chief of staff and director of the Office of Management and Budget during the Obama administration.

“Jacob Lew is a true friend of the state of Israel,” Foreign Minister Eli Cohen said in a statement. “We look forward to working with him in a spirit of cooperation and on a basis of shared values.”

Observers pointed to the significance of Biden’s selection of a former Cabinet secretary for the post. Lew is also an Orthodox Jew, which could help him gain the trust of some hard-liners. And it comes at a time when the administration will need a seasoned hand.

The president’s selection of Lew, whom he knows well, “fits this idea that Biden wants someone that could speak authoritatively for him, for the White House and for the US government,” Makovsky said. “That’s a statement by the United States.”

A Democrat, Lew is more liberal on Iran and the Palestinians than the Israeli government. But it also means that he’s an insider, will have the ear of the Biden administration and be an unambiguous representative of its policy preferences. And that, those around Netanyahu say, is invaluable.

“I never had the chance to meet the new ambassador but I have heard very good things about him,” said Tzachi Hanegbi, Israel’s national security adviser. “Looks like an excellent decision.”

Whether Lew gets to Israel anytime soon is another matter. He’ll have to clear the confirmation process in the Senate, where Republican lawmakers such as Ted Cruz and others on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee wrote a letter in July arguing against what it said was the State Department’s “antisemitic boycott of Israel” because of a decision to restrict scientific and technological cooperation.

