(Bloomberg) -- After weeks spent explaining why he’s running for president for a third time, Joe Biden now plans to tell voters what he would do if elected.

Biden entered the Democratic presidential nomination campaign with higher name recognition than any other candidate and is now the front-runner, but in many ways is still an empty vessel for voters.

On the campaign trail, he has answered questions about his policy positions with promises to detail his plans in the near future. He’s stopped himself during speeches from following his complaints about President Donald Trump’s efforts to dismantle the Affordable Care Act and to cut taxes for the wealthy with counteroffers of his own plans.

The switch from talking about why he’s running to laying out how he would govern begins Saturday with a rally in front of the Philadelphia Museum of Art -- the famed “Rocky” steps. It’s a crucial transition for the 76-year-old former vice president as he attempts solidify support within a party that is in the midst of a power struggle between progressive and more moderate factions.Biden argues he’s uniquely suited to bring the country together after the fractious Trump years. He’ll promise to be a president for all Americans, not just for his most fervent backers -- a departure from Trump’s beloved “base,” according to a campaign official who asked for anonymity to preview Biden’s Saturday speech.

Climate Agenda

Biden has promised a climate change plan and major speech on climate by the end of the month. A rollout of his health care proposals is also imminent.

Biden probably won’t go as far as the Democratic Party left wing wants to go, but a campaign official said he won’t simply dust off President Barack Obama’s second-term positions either, even has he embraces describing himself as a “Obama-Biden Democrat.”

The candidate won’t dismiss the Green New Deal or Medicare for all -- two priorities of progressives, including Biden’s chief rival, Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders -- but his focus will be on more immediate action, said a person familiar with the campaign’s planning.

Biden’s campaign argues that when most Democratic voters evaluate the plans, they’ll see that his views align well with their own, or will conclude that even if they have policy differences with Biden, he’s still the candidate best suited to defeat Trump out of some two dozen now running.

‘The Understudy’

“People know him as the understudy and they now want to see what he would do if he got a night on the main stage,” said Democratic strategist Jesse Ferguson, a veteran of Hillary Clinton’s 2016. Policy positions aren’t the entirety of that understanding, but they comprise key building blocks.

“He’s given people a theory for why he’s the antidote to Trump and now they have to show people the chemical compounds that make up that antidote,” Ferguson said.

Democrats to Biden’s left, though, anticipate that as he begins to stake out positions, many voters will conclude that the plans aren’t aggressive enough.

“He’s a blank slate that’s ridden up to this primary on the coattails of a popular ex-president, so it’s very easy to project a whole host of ideas about what that means for 2020 and beyond,” said Neil Sroka, communications director of Democracy for America, a progressive activist group. “Once he actually starts having a plan and voters see how it differs from the others in the race, that’s not going to wear very well for him in the long run.”

Republican ‘Epiphany’?

Biden’s vision for unifying the country and working across the aisle is a legacy of the candidate’s more than three decades in the U.S. Senate. Some Democrats see no reason to reach out to Republicans in Congress or in their own neighborhoods when the GOP stood in the way of Obama’s agenda for eight years, and made little effort to reach out after Trump took office.

Biden has faced especially harsh criticism from fellow Democrats -- though not yet from fellow candidates -- for a suggestion on the campaign trail that once Trump is out of office, “you will see an epiphany occur among many of my Republican friends” who’ll then agree to work across the aisle, at least one some issues.

One example Biden has offered is the support he was able to assemble, just days before Trump took office, for $7 billion in cancer funding for the National Institutes of Health. Cancer research may be a uniquely bipartisan subject, but Biden and his team have hinted at the potential for even bigger accomplishments.

‘Exacting Concessions’

“Nobody has had more success staring Republicans down and exacting concessions from them than Vice President Biden,” Kate Bedingfield, his deputy campaign manager, said Friday on Bloomberg Radio. She cited Biden’s work negotiating fiscal agreements with Kentucky Senator Mitch McConnell, who’s expected to remain the leader of the Senate Republicans after the 2020 election, regardless of which party holds the majority. “I put his chops up against anybody’s on that.”

Sroka said it’s naïve to think McConnell and his party will experience Biden’s suggested epiphany in 2021, and act differently then they did in 2009 or 2019. “The more and more Biden puts that forward as the plan, the more and more voters will turn off,” he said.

But Biden has defied expectations so far. The first day of Biden’s campaign for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination, anticipated for months, was widely expected to be its best.

Waiting for Gaffes

From there, the conventional wisdom went, it would be down hill, with the former vice president failing to live up to expectations and losing his grasp on frontrunner status -- possibly the result of some verbal stumble.

Instead, over the past three weeks, polls have shown Biden’s lead over other Democrats holding or expanding over Sanders and the other candidates. Fundraising has been strong, and the candidate has yet to talk his way into any big problems.

“They loved being underestimated by folks,” said Democratic strategist Doug Thornell. “There were so many questions about him as a candidate -- was he too old, was he not aligned with the party, could he raise enough money? They’ve done a very good job of proving a lot of the naysayers wrong.”

Still, some in his party expect a turnaround.

Rebecca Katz, a former aide to New York Mayor Bill de Blasio, who entered the Democratic race on Thursday, said Biden is what progressives fear by “calling for a non-existent ‘middle ground’ on climate change, arguing against Medicare for All, and naively predicting that Republicans will have an epiphany and suddenly be willing to compromise.”

To contact the reporter on this story: Jennifer Epstein in Washington at jepstein32@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Joe Sobczyk at jsobczyk@bloomberg.net, Ros Krasny

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.