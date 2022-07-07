(Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden will discuss possible reductions in US tariffs on Chinese goods in a meeting with his advisers set for Friday, according to people familiar with the matter, as his administration nears a closely-watched decision on trade with China.

The White House meeting is the latest in a series Biden has held on the issue, and it’s not clear if he intends to decide on a path forward, according to the people, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because the president has yet to reach a decision.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Thursday night.

Biden has been weighing a decision to remove some of the tariffs on more than $300 billion in Chinese imports imposed by his predecessor, Donald Trump, according to people familiar with the deliberations, as his administration desperately tries to curb fast-rising US inflation.

Trump used section 301 of the Trade Act of 1974 to hit China with the duties starting in July 2018 after an investigation concluded China stole intellectual property from American companies and forced them to transfer technology.

