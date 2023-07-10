(Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden plans to nominate State Department Counselor Derek Chollet to be undersecretary for policy at the Pentagon, people familiar with the matter said.

If confirmed, Chollet would replace Colin Kahl, whose candidacy narrowly cleared the Senate in 2021, as the Pentagon’s top policy official. Kahl emerged as a prominent voice at the Pentagon, testifying to Congress and most recently briefing reporters on the US decision to give cluster bombs to Ukraine. The people asked not to be identified because the decision hasn’t been made public.

The US is sending the cluster munitions even though they appear not to meet congressional mandates that bar the US from exporting cluster bombs unless they have a failure rate of less than 1%. Kahl said Biden has waiver authority and will use it for Ukraine.

Chollet and Kahl didn’t return requests for comment. The Pentagon and the White House declined to comment.

Chollet has had a broad portfolio as State Department counselor, helping oversee a US sanctions campaign against Myanmar, trying to help ease political instability in Kosovo and advocating for free elections in Bangladesh.

His most prominent role was helping negotiate a deal with Germany in 2021 that threatened sanctions and other retaliation linked to the newly constructed Nord Stream 2 pipeline if Russia cut gas supplies to Europe.

The deal later became moot after Russia invaded Ukraine and Germany halted work on Nord Stream 2. A section of the pipeline was later damaged in blasts also targeting the older Nord Stream pipeline, in what the US called an act of sabotage.

