(Bloomberg) -- The White House is not making plans for President Joe Biden to attend India’s Republic Day celebrations next month, according to people familiar with the matter, a blow to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s efforts to showcase the growing ties between the countries and bolster his image ahead of elections next year.

Modi invited Biden to the Jan. 26 events, but the White House had not confirmed if the US president had accepted. The trip is unlikely to take place, according to the people, who spoke on condition of anonymity. But the final decision rests with Biden, who already has other international trips scheduled for next year, an election year when domestic travel also increases.

Efforts by the US and Indian leaders to deepen ties have been complicated by allegations that an Indian government agent ordered the killing of a US citizen in New York. In an indictment unsealed in November, prosecutors in Manhattan federal court accused an Indian national of trying to arrange the murder of a Sikh activist.

Spokespeople for the White House National Security Council said they have no travel plans to announce for the president.

If Biden doesn’t fly to India in January, it won’t be because of the murder plot, two people familiar with the matter said. Biden has spent time at length with Modi — during the Group of 20 leaders summit in New Delhi in September and at the White House in June.

Both the US and India have downplayed the significance of the case for now. The indictment came two months after Canada also accused the Indian government of involvement in the murder of a Sikh separatist.

Earlier: US, India Play Down Murder Plot With Wider Asia Strategy at Risk

“This is something we take very seriously,” US Secretary of State Antony Blinken told reporters last month. He said Biden and US officials “look forward to seeing the results” of an Indian investigation.

India is also postponing a proposed summit of the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue until later in 2024. New Delhi had to revise its proposed date for the meeting to accommodate Quad leaders from the US, Australia and Japan, according to an Indian official, who asked not to be identified to discuss the matter.

The Quad is a group of democracies revived in recent years with an eye toward countering China’s sway in the Asia-Pacific region.

Earlier: India Says Proposed Quad Summit Postponed to Later in 2024

Biden welcomed Modi to the US for a state visit that highlighted the growing importance of New Delhi to Washington, which sees it as a counterweight to China’s growing military and economic influence. The White House has been keen to court India to boost defense cooperation and supply chains and remove regulatory constraints for US tech companies.

--With assistance from Sudhi Ranjan Sen.

