(Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden will announce another $1.3 billion in arms and economic aid for Ukraine on Thursday, a fresh round of U.S. support for Kyiv as it fights Russia’s invasion.

The money adds to $2.4 billion in U.S. aid already authorized for the fiscal year, much of it weaponry. Of the new package, $800 million will go toward arms.

Biden last week announced a package of aid that he said provided “new capabilities include artillery systems, artillery rounds, and armored personnel carriers” as well as the transfer of additional helicopters.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said Wednesday that the new tranche is meant to help Ukrainian forces re-stock weapons as quickly as possible to fight against Russia’s new offensive in the east.

“We have been expediting this assistance to the ground over the last couple of weeks to ensure they are prepared,” Psaki said. “Not because they are using all of it in in seven days, but because we want them to have all of this equipment as quickly as possible as they prepare to fight this war on the ground.”

More than half a dozen flights of equipment will land in the region “shortly,” Psaki said. That includes long-range weapons, such as howitzers, to be used in fighting that “we anticipate will happen in this stage of the war,” Psaki said.

Senior administration officials also Thursday detailed plans to allow as many as 100,000 Ukrainians to come to the U.S. for two years, provided they have a vetted sponsor in the country.

A senior administration official stressed that Ukrainian nationals who travel to Mexico and try to enter the U.S. through the southern border will not receive any preference. The official said roughly 50,000 Ukrainians have already entered the U.S. via Mexico in recent months.

An online portal to apply for the program will open April 25.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.