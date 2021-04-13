(Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden will withdraw U.S. troops from Afghanistan by Sept. 11, the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks that precipitated the American invasion that ousted the country’s Taliban leadership, according to two people briefed on the plan.

The new deadline means Biden will leave a few thousand troops in the war-torn country beyond a May 1 target set in an agreement between the Trump administration and the Taliban last year. Biden had signaled that he viewed that original deadline as a “tough” one to meet given continuing violence in the country and a lack of progress in peace talks between the Afghan government and the Taliban.

The president’s decision came after his administration undertook a policy review of U.S. options in the country in consultation with NATO allies also operating in the region. There are currently more than 2,500 U.S. troops in the country, working alongside around 7,000 allied forces.

In delaying the troop removal, Biden risks Taliban-led retaliation for breaking the cease-fire agreement struck during the Trump administration, and political fallout from an American public weary from the two-decade long war. But military and diplomatic leaders had warned a rushed withdrawal could destabilize the country, leaving allied troops at risk and risking a resurgence of terror groups.

At a news conference late last month, Biden said it would be logistically difficult to withdraw U.S. troops by the May 1 deadline, while adding that he could not picture remaining past the end of the year.

“It’s going to be hard to meet the May 1 deadline,” Biden said. “Just in terms of tactical reasons, it’s hard to get those troops out.”

Biden added the withdrawal would be done in a “safe and orderly way.”

A report on worldwide threats issued by U.S. intelligence agencies on Tuesday forecast that “prospects for a peace deal will remain low during the next year. The Taliban is likely to make gains on the battlefield, and the Afghan government will struggle to hold the Taliban at bay if the coalition withdraws support.”

