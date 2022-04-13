(Bloomberg) -- The Biden administration agreed to change U.S. Park Police and Secret Service policies to settle four lawsuits over the violent removal on Black Lives Matter protesters from a park near the White House when former President Donald Trump was in office.

The settlement bars the agencies from revoking protest permits absent “clear and present danger to the public safety” or widespread violations of law that “pose significant threat of injury to persons or property,” the American Civil Liberties Union and other groups said in a statement on Wednesday.

The accord resolves claims filed after hundreds of peaceful racial justice protesters were pushed out of Lafayette Square in Washington by police without clear warning, including by officers on horseback. The crowd was disbursed in June 2020 so Trump could cross the park to pose in front of a church holding a Bible. The clearing of the park drew widespread condemnation from Democrats and some Republicans, including Trump’s then Defense Secretary Mark Esper.

