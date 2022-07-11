(Bloomberg) -- Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador will use his White House visit this week to urge US President Joe Biden to allow more legal immigration, which he says would help curb inflation.

Lopez Obrador, who travels to Washington Monday, has long been calling for more Mexicans and other regional immigrants to be allowed to enter the US for work. He argued that, with US companies struggling to find workers, Mexican immigrants can boost production and therefore supply of key goods.

“The workforce is just as important for a business as capital or activity, so if we want to tackle the economic crisis, we have to produce,” he said Monday at a daily press conference. “Inflation may have started circumstantially due to the pandemic and the war, but structurally it has to do with a lack of production.”

Central banks in both Mexico and the US have been raising interest rates in an effort to slow inflation, which is hovering around 8% in both countries.

AMLO, as the president is known, also said he would be meeting with US and Mexican business leaders on Wednesday, including billionaire Carlos Slim.

