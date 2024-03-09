(Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden signed into law a $460 billion package to fund part of the US government until September, finalizing legislation that averts a partial government shutdown.

The package sets spending for about a quarter of agency funding through September, including the departments of Commerce, Justice, Transportation, Energy and Veterans Affairs.

Funding for other parts of the government is set to expire on March 22, creating the next deadline. The next round of negotiations is expected to include money for the Defense and Homeland Security departments, which has sparked tensions between parties as Republicans demand strict border legislation.

Read more: Congress Passes $460 Billion Funding Deal, Avoiding Shutdown

While the funding deadline formally elapsed at midnight Friday, the White House said its budget office had enough leeway to allow continued operation of federal agencies into Saturday.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.